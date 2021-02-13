Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF (NYSEARCA:NGE) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.26

Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF (NYSEARCA:NGE) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.26 and traded as low as $12.22. Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF shares last traded at $12.45, with a volume of 12,829 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.74.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF (NYSEARCA:NGE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

