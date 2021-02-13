Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Short Interest Update

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a drop of 52.0% from the January 14th total of 71,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 455,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDOC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.63. 140,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,688. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.69. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $22.71.

