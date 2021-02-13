GlobalBoost-Y Hits Market Cap of $2.46 Million (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 13th. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $16,666.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000292 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,870.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,798.98 or 0.03838158 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $219.65 or 0.00468634 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $642.79 or 0.01371405 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.10 or 0.00557059 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.60 or 0.00506916 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $174.03 or 0.00371302 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00033189 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002969 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

