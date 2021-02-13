Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) to report earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Globant’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. Globant posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globant will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Globant.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $207.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Globant’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet cut Globant from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Globant in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Globant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $222.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Globant by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Globant by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Globant by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Globant by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Globant by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Globant stock opened at $224.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. Globant has a 52 week low of $70.83 and a 52 week high of $230.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.86 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.37 and a 200-day moving average of $191.58.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globant (GLOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.