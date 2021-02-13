Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY) Short Interest Update

Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS GTMEY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.12. 255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,707. Globe Telecom has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $46.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.95.

Get Globe Telecom alerts:

About Globe Telecom

Globe Telecom, Inc provides telecommunications services to individual customers, small and medium-sized businesses, and corporate and enterprise clients in the Philippines. The company operates through Mobile Communications Services and Wireline Communication Services segments. It offers digital wireless communications services under the Globe Postpaid and Prepaid, and Touch Mobile brands; long distance communication or carrier services; a range of broadband Internet, as well as wireline voice and data communication services; mobile payment and remittance services under the GCash brand; and value-added services, such as inbound and outbound short messaging and multimedia messaging, infotext, mobile internet browsing and content downloading, mobile commerce, and other add-on services.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.