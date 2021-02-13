Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY) Short Interest Update

Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS GTMEY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.12. 255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,707. Globe Telecom has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $46.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.95.
About Globe Telecom
Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Globe Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.