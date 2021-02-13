Globex Mining Enterprises (TSE:GMX) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.74

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSE:GMX)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.74 and traded as high as $0.85. Globex Mining Enterprises shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 30,035 shares.

The stock has a market cap of C$45.10 million and a PE ratio of 7.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 65.41 and a current ratio of 68.20.

About Globex Mining Enterprises (TSE:GMX)

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It has a mineral portfolio of approximately 190 early to mid-stage exploration, development, and royalty properties containing base metals, including copper, nickel, zinc, and lead; precious metals, such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium; specialty metals and minerals comprising manganese, titanium oxide, iron, molybdenum, and lithium, as well as rare earths and associated elements; and industrial minerals consisting of mica, silica, potash, feldspar, pyrophyllite, and talc and magnesite.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Globex Mining Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globex Mining Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.