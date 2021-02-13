GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Short Interest Update

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

GN Store Nord A/S stock traded up $15.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $270.79. The stock had a trading volume of 274 shares, compared to its average volume of 144. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52-week low of $123.32 and a 52-week high of $270.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.58 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $237.68 and a 200 day moving average of $224.43.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised GN Store Nord A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. GN Store Nord A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.00.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical, professional, and consumer audio solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

