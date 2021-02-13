GoByte Hits One Day Volume of $1,486.00 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $262,802.30 and $1,486.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0281 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, GoByte has traded up 58.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00010352 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000088 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000435 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,338,164 coins. The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

