Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sycale Advisors NY LLC

Sycale Advisors NY LLC increased its stake in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 165,043 shares during the quarter. Gogo comprises about 3.2% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sycale Advisors NY LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Gogo worth $4,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Gogo by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 61,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 266,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 13,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gogo stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.39. 6,329,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,977,283. Gogo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.21.

GOGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair lowered Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

In other Gogo news, Director Robert L. Crandall purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $206,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,198.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 20,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $204,641.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 824,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,914 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

