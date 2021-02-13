Gold Poker (GPKR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $39.00

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Gold Poker coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gold Poker has a total market capitalization of $9,900.88 and $39.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gold Poker has traded 46.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00059055 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.54 or 0.00280094 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00094353 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00089756 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00088714 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,452.19 or 0.98910076 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00062599 BTC.

About Gold Poker

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

Gold Poker can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

