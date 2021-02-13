Goldcoin (GLC) Price Down 3.1% Over Last Week

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Goldcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Goldcoin has a market cap of $5.52 million and approximately $11,738.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Goldcoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $228.38 or 0.00484481 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000141 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003586 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000355 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Goldcoin Coin Trading

Goldcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Goldcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goldcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.