GoldenPyrex Price Down 31.3% Over Last 7 Days (GPYX)

GoldenPyrex (CURRENCY:GPYX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One GoldenPyrex coin can currently be bought for $0.0868 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, GoldenPyrex has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar. GoldenPyrex has a market cap of $868,006.66 and approximately $4,459.00 worth of GoldenPyrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GoldenPyrex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00059292 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.77 or 0.00280851 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00097279 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00086938 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00087598 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,282.90 or 0.98643671 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.75 or 0.00193417 BTC.

GoldenPyrex Coin Profile

GoldenPyrex’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,999,999 coins. GoldenPyrex’s official website is g-pyx.com

Buying and Selling GoldenPyrex

GoldenPyrex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldenPyrex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldenPyrex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldenPyrex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldenPyrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldenPyrex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.