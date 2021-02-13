GoldFund Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 89.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 13th. Over the last seven days, GoldFund has traded 70.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $30,755.01 and $2.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldFund coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GoldFund alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007418 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009897 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000153 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000147 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000266 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoldFund Coin Profile

GoldFund is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

GoldFund can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.