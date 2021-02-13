Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 49.2% from the January 14th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GER. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,087,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,825,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,583,000. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 821.8% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 204,612 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 182,416 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $994,000.

Shares of NYSE GER traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,988. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.41.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

