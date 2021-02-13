Goldplat PLC (GDP.L) (LON:GDP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.67

Goldplat PLC (GDP.L) (LON:GDP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.67 and traded as high as $7.99. Goldplat PLC (GDP.L) shares last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 194,742 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7.67. The company has a market capitalization of £13.50 million and a PE ratio of -4.42.

Goldplat PLC (GDP.L) Company Profile (LON:GDP)

Goldplat PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining and production of gold and other precious metals in South Africa and Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

