Golem Price Tops $0.23 on Exchanges (GLM)

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 13th. Golem has a total market capitalization of $229.48 million and $18.22 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Golem has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. One Golem token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000486 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Golem Profile

Golem (GLM) is a token. Its launch date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Golem’s official website is golem.network . The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net

Golem Token Trading

Golem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

