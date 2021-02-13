Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires 895 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,665 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Visa by 290.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,106,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $345,975,000 after buying an additional 5,288,239 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Visa by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,811,156,000 after buying an additional 2,842,505 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $422,799,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,786,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,972 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,568,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,913,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,404 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.64.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 82,398 shares of company stock valued at $17,896,223 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $209.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.93. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $220.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

