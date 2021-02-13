Graft (GRFT) Achieves Market Cap of $277,207.84

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 13th. Graft has a market cap of $277,207.84 and $46.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graft coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Graft has traded 179.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.54 or 0.00498251 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000741 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 1,034.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Graft Profile

Graft (GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork . The official website for Graft is www.graft.network . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Graft

Graft can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

