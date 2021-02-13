Grafton Group plc (GFTU.L) (LON:GFTU) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $791.07

Grafton Group plc (GFTU.L) (LON:GFTU) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $791.07 and traded as high as $974.00. Grafton Group plc (GFTU.L) shares last traded at $974.00, with a volume of 367,683 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 919.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 791.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.33 billion and a PE ratio of 26.32.

Get Grafton Group plc (GFTU.L) alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be issued a GBX 12.50 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Grafton Group plc (GFTU.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group plc (GFTU.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group plc (GFTU.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.