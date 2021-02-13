Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 6,881 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,262 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,881 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.7% of Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $35,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 191.4% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $54.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $224.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.76.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

