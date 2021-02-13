GravityCoin Price Tops $0.0236 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 13th. One GravityCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GravityCoin has a market cap of $123,236.45 and approximately $1,599.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GravityCoin has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00059055 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.54 or 0.00280094 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00094353 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00089756 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00088714 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,452.19 or 0.98910076 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00062599 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,222,064 tokens. GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

GravityCoin Token Trading

GravityCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

