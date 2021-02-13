Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,112,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,814 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.16% of Gray Television worth $19,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 74.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the third quarter valued at $131,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the fourth quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the fourth quarter valued at $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gray Television stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.90. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $22.83.

In other Gray Television news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 18,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $341,873.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 327,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,075,695.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GTN. Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

