Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) will post $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Green Dot reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Green Dot.

GDOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities downgraded Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Green Dot from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.45.

NYSE GDOT traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $54.42. 232,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,918. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.47 and a beta of 0.95.

In other Green Dot news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $27,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,060.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristina S. Lockwood sold 520 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $27,950.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 863,669 shares of company stock valued at $46,212,942. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Green Dot by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,796,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,564,000 after acquiring an additional 79,003 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Green Dot by 841.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,764,000 after acquiring an additional 604,870 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Green Dot by 33.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 436,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,113,000 after acquiring an additional 109,784 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Green Dot by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Green Dot by 4.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 385,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,533,000 after acquiring an additional 15,868 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

