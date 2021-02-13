Green Reit (LON:GRN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.84

Green Reit PLC (LON:GRN)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.84 and traded as high as $1.84. Green Reit shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 1,922,500 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01. The firm has a market cap of £12.87 million and a P/E ratio of 14.05.

About Green Reit (LON:GRN)

Green REIT Plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") and is listed on the Irish and London Stock Exchanges. The Company was the first REIT established in Ireland following the introduction of REIT legislation by the Irish Government. The Company's stated strategy is to create a property portfolio consisting primarily of commercial property in Ireland to deliver income and capital growth through opportunistic investments, active property management and prudent use of debt finance.

