Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Shares Acquired by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,895 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 1.57% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 238.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 16.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 44,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GHL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

NYSE GHL opened at $15.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.54. The company has a market capitalization of $285.53 million, a PE ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $19.50.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.30. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative return on equity of 38.14% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. Equities analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In other news, President David Wyles sold 36,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $552,240.34. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 72,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,950.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

