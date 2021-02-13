Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GRNWF shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Greenlane Renewables to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

OTCMKTS:GRNWF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,671. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.88. Greenlane Renewables has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

