GreenPower Motor (OTCMKTS:GPVRF) Trading Up 8.1%

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:GPVRF)’s stock price was up 8.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.50 and last traded at $30.84. Approximately 1,219,447 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 204% from the average daily volume of 401,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.52.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.48.

About GreenPower Motor (OTCMKTS:GPVRF)

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

