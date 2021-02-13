GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $124.78 Million

Equities research analysts predict that GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) will post $124.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for GreenSky’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $123.31 million to $127.60 million. GreenSky reported sales of $133.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full year sales of $519.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $515.82 million to $523.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $583.88 million, with estimates ranging from $579.20 million to $588.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GreenSky.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on GreenSky from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on GreenSky from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on GreenSky in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on GreenSky in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. GreenSky has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.10.

GreenSky stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.02, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. GreenSky has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $9.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.69.

In related news, insider Dennis I. Kelly bought 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $109,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 184,238 shares in the company, valued at $749,848.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 54.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GreenSky during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in GreenSky by 307.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 10,961 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in GreenSky during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in GreenSky during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in GreenSky during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. 35.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

