Greggs plc (GRG.L) (LON:GRG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,577.16

Greggs plc (GRG.L) (LON:GRG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,577.16 and traded as high as $2,102.00. Greggs plc (GRG.L) shares last traded at $2,092.00, with a volume of 137,194 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs plc (GRG.L) in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,856.67 ($24.26).

The company has a market capitalization of £2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 536.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,953.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,577.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.20, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

