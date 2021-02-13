Grimes & Company Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE:JNJ opened at $166.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.93 and a 200 day moving average of $151.09. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.