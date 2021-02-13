Grimm Hits Market Cap of $6,540.62 (GRIMM)

Grimm (CURRENCY:GRIMM) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 13th. Grimm has a market cap of $6,540.62 and approximately $50.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grimm coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Grimm has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000643 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 66.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm Profile

Grimm (CRYPTO:GRIMM) is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. The official website for Grimm is grimmw.com

Grimm Coin Trading

Grimm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grimm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grimm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grimm using one of the exchanges listed above.

