Grin (GRIN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $12.00 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 13th. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.64 or 0.00001355 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $42.12 million and $12.00 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Grin has traded 60.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,515.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,814.89 or 0.03819544 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $219.01 or 0.00460920 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $686.80 or 0.01445417 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.11 or 0.00566360 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.68 or 0.00487594 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00034653 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.73 or 0.00359311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 65,416,200 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

Grin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

