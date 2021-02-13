Grin Market Cap Hits $40.75 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 13th. In the last week, Grin has traded up 60% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001324 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $40.75 million and approximately $10.48 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,103.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,815.74 or 0.03854774 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $212.24 or 0.00450575 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $581.77 or 0.01235075 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $236.86 or 0.00502855 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $217.13 or 0.00460964 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.44 or 0.00334248 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00026788 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 65,363,580 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

Grin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

