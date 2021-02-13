Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.64.

Several research firms have issued reports on GRUB. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grubhub in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

NYSE GRUB opened at $72.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.83. Grubhub has a twelve month low of $29.35 and a twelve month high of $85.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -58.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $503.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.46 million. Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grubhub will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,445.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,500 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $241,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,038,573.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,415 in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Grubhub by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 125,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Grubhub by 749.5% during the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,510,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $181,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,530 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grubhub in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,777,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Grubhub by 4,000,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 200,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,466,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Grubhub by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

