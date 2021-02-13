Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.51

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.51 and traded as low as $4.50. Grupo Financiero Banorte shares last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 6,854 shares.

Separately, HSBC lowered Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.51.

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers savings, investment, and credit products for individuals and small and mid-sized businesses; wholesale banking services to companies and governments; and auto, medical, and life insurance products.

