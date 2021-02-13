Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Short Interest Update

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 107.5% from the January 14th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GBOOY stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a twelve month low of $11.49 and a twelve month high of $32.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.02.

Get Grupo Financiero Banorte alerts:

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers savings, investment, and credit products for individuals and small and mid-sized businesses; wholesale banking services to companies and governments; and auto, medical, and life insurance products.

Recommended Story: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.