Guider (GDR) Hits Market Cap of $21,083.46

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 13th. In the last week, Guider has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Guider has a market capitalization of $21,083.46 and $47.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Guider token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00072259 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.94 or 0.01061470 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007248 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00057661 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,611.26 or 0.05500231 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00026188 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00019356 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Guider Profile

Guider (CRYPTO:GDR) is a token. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Buying and Selling Guider

Guider can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

