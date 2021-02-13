Guider (GDR) Reaches Market Cap of $26,249.34

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Guider has a total market capitalization of $26,249.34 and approximately $19.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guider token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Guider has traded up 36% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Guider Token Profile

Guider (GDR) is a token. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Guider Token Trading

Guider can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

