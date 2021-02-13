Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 175,100 shares, an increase of 87.1% from the January 14th total of 93,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 323,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:GULTU remained flat at $$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. 153,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,178. Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.

About Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It holds a 5% gross overriding royalty interest in the McMoRan Oil & Gas LLC Inboard Lower Tertiary/Cretaceous exploration prospects located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore in South Louisiana. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

