GXChain (GXC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $15.24 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001331 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a total market cap of $44.33 million and $15.24 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded 49.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000124 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000088 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001602 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,989,656 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

