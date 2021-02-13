H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

HNNMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

HNNMY opened at $4.26 on Friday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 142.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.18.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 5.72%.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.