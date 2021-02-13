Halo Labs (OTCMKTS:WSLFF) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Halo Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSLFF) was down 7.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 225,564 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 408% from the average daily volume of 44,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07.

About Halo Labs (OTCMKTS:WSLFF)

Westleaf Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, extraction, production, and retail sale of cannabis derivatives in Canada. It operates four retail stores under the Prairies Records name in Saskatchewan and Alberta, as well as an e-commerce operation in Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

