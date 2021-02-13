Handshake Price Tops $0.19 on Major Exchanges (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000404 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Handshake has traded 35.4% higher against the US dollar. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $67.18 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,901.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,800.09 or 0.03838000 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.54 or 0.00474477 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $651.17 or 0.01388381 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $259.36 or 0.00552984 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $237.82 or 0.00507054 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.55 or 0.00372167 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00034811 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 354,633,443 coins. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . Handshake ‘s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS

Handshake Coin Trading

Handshake can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

