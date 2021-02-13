Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Shares Bought by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,270 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,235 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Hanmi Financial worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 337.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $15.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $470.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.35. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $17.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 11.41%. As a group, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Hanmi Financial Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

