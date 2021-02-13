Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.70 Million

Equities analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) to announce $17.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.00 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital reported sales of $20.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full-year sales of $91.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $83.10 million to $96.55 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $75.40 million, with estimates ranging from $52.10 million to $96.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of HASI opened at $61.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 34.85, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.33. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $72.42.

In other news, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $2,218,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,328,239.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles O’neil sold 2,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $147,473.36. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 12,863.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 800,094 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,596,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,900,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,527,000 after buying an additional 711,929 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth $28,266,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 27,629.3% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 332,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,065,000 after purchasing an additional 331,552 shares during the period. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

