Hansa Trust Plc (HAN.L) (LON:HAN) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $208.79

Hansa Trust Plc (HAN.L) (LON:HAN)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.79 and traded as low as $202.60. Hansa Trust Plc (HAN.L) shares last traded at $208.00, with a volume of 7,085 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of £83.20 million and a P/E ratio of 13.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 208.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 182.47.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be issued a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. Hansa Trust Plc (HAN.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.20%.

Hansa Trust PLC is an investment trust company. The objective of the Company is to achieve growth of shareholder value, from a concentrated, long-term, non-index correlated portfolio of unusual investments, which would not normally be available for investment to individual investors. It invests in a portfolio of quoted and unquoted special situations.

