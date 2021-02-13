Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) Short Interest Down 43.1% in January

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 193,600 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the January 14th total of 340,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ HAPP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.39. 654,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,044,405. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.97. Happiness Biotech Group has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $5.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Happiness Biotech Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) by 136.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358,280 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.39% of Happiness Biotech Group worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powder, cordyceps mycelia, ejiao solution, American ginseng, and other products.

