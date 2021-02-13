HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) to report sales of $60.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $59.80 million to $61.60 million. HarborOne Bancorp posted sales of $45.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full year sales of $240.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $231.20 million to $250.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $223.55 million, with estimates ranging from $202.20 million to $244.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 11.64%.

HONE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HarborOne Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

Shares of NASDAQ HONE opened at $11.39 on Friday. HarborOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $664.52 million, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HONE. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,785,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,114,000 after purchasing an additional 408,235 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,129,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,254,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,206,000 after purchasing an additional 148,289 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 626.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 145,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 460,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 112,915 shares in the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

