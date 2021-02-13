HARD Protocol (HARD) Trading Up 47.3% Over Last Week

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One HARD Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $1.89 or 0.00004015 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HARD Protocol has traded 47.3% higher against the dollar. HARD Protocol has a total market capitalization of $90.33 million and approximately $18.42 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00059302 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.38 or 0.00280739 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00094211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00089389 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00087646 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,734.20 or 0.99109747 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00062325 BTC.

HARD Protocol Token Profile

HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,708,334 tokens. HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HARD Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HARD Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

