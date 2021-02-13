Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) to report $1.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. Harley-Davidson reported sales of $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full-year sales of $4.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.50 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HOG shares. Northcoast Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $36.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.75. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,730,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,609,000 after buying an additional 2,206,988 shares in the last quarter. H Partners Management LLC increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 82.9% during the third quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 6,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,056,000 after buying an additional 2,900,000 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,597,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,434,000 after buying an additional 317,110 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 10.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,972,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,027,000 after buying an additional 476,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 0.7% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,628,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,479,000 after buying an additional 32,059 shares in the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

